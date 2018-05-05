Pawnbrokers ordinance on county agenda

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Board of Commissioners on Monday will review the county’s ordinance regarding pawnbrokers, according to the agenda for the meeting.

County Attorney Patrick Pait said it needs to be updated to be in line with state law that covers pawnbrokers.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Robeson County administration building at 701 N. Elm St. The Robesonian will provide a live stream.

Five public hearings on conditionali-use permit requests will lead off the Monday’s meeting.

One request regards the establishment of a mechanic and body shop in St. Pauls. Another, if approved, would allow the establishment of a mechanic, body shop and tire sales business in Shannon. Two requests are for board approval to establish used car dealerships, one in Burnt Swamp Township and the other in Britt Township. The fifth request is for permission to create a family cemetery on 25.4 acres of land in Union Township.

The consent agenda for Monday’s meeting includes entries for Sheriff, Human Resources and Health. Two consent agenda entries deal with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office giving away nine surplus laptop computers. Five would go to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke and four to the Red Springs Rescue Squad.

Board members also are scheduled to consider an appointment to the Southeastern Economic Development Commission.