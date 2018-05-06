Man dies from gunshot wound

LUMBERTON — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man who was found injured inside a wrecked vehicle.

The man’s name is not being released as relatives are being contacted.

Sheriff Kenneth Sealey said that deputies were called to the scene of what appeared to be a single-vehicle accident on Tower Road, off Carthage Road, at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday. He said the vehicle had left the road and struck a tree.

The man was take to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he died. The gunshot wound was discovered at the hospital.

“We are following some leads,” Sealey said. “We are hoping to release more information as it comes in.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office 910-671-3100.