PEMBROKE — Two people have been charged in the wake of separate single-vehicle accidents this weekend that left two people dead, including one who faces a murder charge. The investigating Highway Patrol troopers, who are brothers, say the wrecks were the result of alcohol and high speed.

Etiska Locklear, 25, of 61 McQueen Road, Shannon, was killed instantly when she was thrown from a 2014 Nissan passenger car when it wrecked on Moss Neck Road just north of Pembroke after being driven through a traffic checkpoint, according to Trooper Chad Covington’s report.

According to the report, the driver of the vehicle, Cody Tyler Strickland, 21, of 61 Strickland Drive in Pembroke, was driving about 90 mph in a 55-mph zone when the Nissan traveled through a curve, exited the road to the right, left the road to the left, and overturned several times before crashing into a ditch and a driveway culvert. All three people in the vehicle, including a second passenger, Joshua Chavis, 17, of Jernigan Drive in Pembroke, were ejected. None were wearing seat belts.

Strickland was treated for minor injuries at Southeastern Regional Medical Center; Chavis did not suffer any obvious injuries.

Strickland was charged with second-degree murder and driving while impaired.

At 4:41 a.m. on Sunday, Austin O’Ryan Strickland, 20, of 3445 Evergreen Church Road, was killed in an accident on Union Chapel Road, about three miles from Pembroke.

According to a report by Trooper Kyle Covington, Tralyn Lee Checotah Burns, 20, of 560 Philadelphus Road in Pembroke, was driving a Toyota pickup north on the highway at about 95 mph in a 45-mph zone when the vehicle left the road to the right, was over-corrected, then went off the road to the left and overturned several times.

Burns apparently told investigators he was alone in the vehicle, according to the Highway Patrol. A search failed to find anyone else. About 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, the Highway Patrol received a call about a body being seen near the road. It was identified as Strickland and was about 150 feet from the accident site.

Burns was charged with driving while impaired. The District Attorney’s Office will decide if additional charges will be brought.

Burns was treated for minor injuries at Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

The Toyota was destroyed.