Crime report

Katherine Roach reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole an enclosed 16-foot trailer, with tools inside, that was at a business on Cedar Street.

An employee of Fresh Foods on Roberts Avenue reported to the Lumberton Police Department that a theft and fight occurred simultaneously. Someone stole five boneless rib-eye steaks while a fight ensued. No additional details were on the report.

An employee of Belk on North Elm Street reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole designer shorts and shoes, with a combined estimated value of $149.50.

Toccarro McDonald reported to the Lumberton Police Department that a .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol was stolen from a residence on East 14th Street. The report listed the firearm’s estimated value at $419.95.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Antonio Pearson, Snake Road, Lumberton; Benson Construction, N.C. 711, Lumberton; Lenice Locklear, U.S. 74 West, Maxton; Belinda Hall, McDuffie Crossings Road, St. Pauls; Corey Lowery, Strickford Drive, Maxton; Summer Bass, Norton Road, Lumberton; Dickey Brigman, Norton Road, Lumberton; and Joshua Jernigan, Tennessee Drive, Lumberton.

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Chalcy Woods, Strawberry Lane, Lumber Bridge; Ronita Russell, Lowery Road, Red Springs; Frankie Decarlos, Lumbee Avenue, Lumberton; and Hector Cantu-Acevedo, Council Road, Parkton.

The following incidents of larceny of a motor vehicle were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Latisha Jones, Bryant Circle, Maxton; and Georgianna Mack, Mount Tabor Road, Red Springs.