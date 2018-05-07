McDonald’s customers turn out for displaced workers

Keith Floyd, left, technology manager for Rust Enterprises, chats with Fairmont Commissioner Charles Kemp after Kemp received a $5,000 donation from McDonalds in Fairmont. Floyd was a history student under Kemp at Fairmont High School in 1988. The money will help employees of three businesses destroyed by a fire on April 20. Story, page 3A. -

FAIRMONT — Friday’s sales from a local McDonalds will benefit employees who lost their jobs in a recent fire that destroyed three local businesses.

“This was the largest amount of sales we’ve had on any Friday in the past two years,” said Kenneth Rust, co-owner/operator of the McDonalds in Fairmont, along with seven other units. “It was a 30 percent increase over last year.”

Rust, who owns the restaurants with his wife Lisa, decided to donate 40 percent of revenue from Friday to about 45 employees of the True Value Hardware Store, Dollar Tree and The Meat Store who are out of work because of the fire on April 20. It has been ruled accidental.

The Rusts added extra staff to be ready for the influx of customers that they were hoping would come. Turned out to be a good idea.

“We had in excess of $11,000 in sales that day, with over $1,000 in the 9 o’clock hour,” said Lisa Rust.

The sales produced $4,452 and then $303 the town collected in donations was added.

“Lisa and I rounded up the total to $5,000,” said Kenneth Rust.

The money will be distributed to the store managers, who will then get the money to displaced workers.

“I’m tickled at the way people came out,” said Lisa Rust.

Town Commissioner Charles Kemp said the Rusts are always willing to help

“We’ve never asked for anything (from the Rusts) and been told no,” said Kemp. “This town is very good for us. Folks here take care of their own.”

Donations are still being accepted at the Fairmont Water Department, or they can be mailed c/o Jenny Larson, Fire Donations, Town of Fairmont, P.O. Box 248, Fairmont, N.C., 28340.

