LUMBERTON — Both lanes of a section of Kenny Biggs Road in Lumberton will be closed for a month so a culvert can be replaced.

The repair project started Tuesday and is scheduled to end at 6:30 p.m. June 8. The road section will be closed 24 hours a day, seven days a week until the job is finished.

The detour is Kenny Biggs Road to Contempora Drive to West Fifth Street to Starlite Drive and back o Kenny Biggs Road.