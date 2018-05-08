Alive After 5 returns on Thursday

LUMBERTON — The Holiday Band will kick off the Alive After 5 concert series Thursday in downtown Lumberton.

The show will run from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Third and Water streets. Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair for comfort.

The Holiday Band plays a range of blues, rock and funk hits from the past and present, including “Celebration” by Kool & The Gang, “I Feel Good” by James Brown and “Uptown Funk” by Bruno Mars.

The cover band includes Mike Taylor, vocals, guitar and keyboards; Bob Martin, saxophone; Tim Taylor, vocals and bass guitar; Ronnie Farrington, vocals, bass guitar, keys and guitar; Wayne Moore, drums and vocals; and Maurice Leggett, who runs the sound.

To see a performance, visit the band’s website at www.holidayband.com.

The next concert will feature the Fantastic Shakers on May 17.