Death being investigated as homicide

LUMBERTON — The death of a man who was found last weekend inside a wrecked vehicle suffering a gunshot wound is being investigated as a homicide.

Shakile Jakeme McLean, 25, of 174 Old Tower Road/River Run Drive, died Sunday at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, according to incident reports. The gunshot wound was discovered at the hospital.

Deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident in which the vehicle appeared to have left the road and struck a tree on Old Tower Road, according to Sheriff Kenneth Sealey.

“We’ve haven’t made any arrests as of today, we are still following leads,” Sealey said Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office 910-671-3100. Callers can remain anonymous.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

