Crime report

Walter Evans reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on Albion Street and stole a set of keys.

An employee of the Dollar General on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole 30 bars of soap, with an estimated total value of $100.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Dahlia Hunt, Toogan Road, Fairmont; and Monique Kemp, Norment Road, Lumberton.

The following incidents of larceny of a motor vehicle were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Georginna Mack, on Mount Tabor Road, Red Springs; and James Gaston, on Milk Dairy Road, Red Springs.

The following incidents of larceny of a firearm were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Yolanda Fields, Ireland Drive, Lumber Bridge; and Sierra Ellerbee, Allendale Drive, Pembroke.