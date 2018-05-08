Man faces life after drug conviction

LUMBERTON — A local man faces the possibility of life in prison after being convicted in federal court on drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

Tanquere Sanchez Irons, 30, whose last known address was 214 Hardy Road in Lumberton, was found guilty of possession with the intent to distribute a quantity of cocaine base often called crack, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm, said Don Connelly, a Department of Justice spokesman in a statement.

Irons was convicted Thursday after two-day jury trial before Senior United States District Judge Malcolm J. Howard, according to Connelly. John H. Bennett prosecuted the case.

Irons’ sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 7

The Lumberton Police Department was conducting a license checkpoint on March 3, 2017, when officers saw Irons attempting to avoid the road block and then driving away at a high rate of speed, according to Connelly. Irons crashed his vehicle into two other vehicles.

Irons got out the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was caught, the statement showed.

Officers searched Iron’s vehicle and found a loaded Bryco .380 caliber pistol, a loaded 9 mm magazine, an AK-47 rifle, cocaine, crack cocaine, and digital scales, according to Connelly.

Irons was charged in a federal indictment on April 11 for firearm and drug offences, said Leslie Hiatt, a U.S. Attorneys Office spokesperson.

The case was investigated by the Lumberton Police Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

