Pre-K program screening continues

LUMBERTON — Screening for the Public Schools of Robeson County’s Title 1 Pre-K Program continues through Thursday.

The screening is taking place at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center, located on U.S. 74 near Lumberton. Children will receive cognitive and behavioral test to determine eligibility for the Pre-K program. The Shining Stars Program Staff is on site to conduct vision, hearing and speech screening of children.

If parents missed the sign-up, PSRC staff members are taking walk-in applications through Thursday morning. Parents also may drop off applications at their area school. Some schools still have openings and the staff is trying to fill the last slots.

Children must be 4 years old by Aug. 31 to participate in the program. These students will begin Pre-K in September.

The Public Schools of Robeson County has Title 1 Pre-schools in all elementary schools except East Robeson and Tanglewood Elementary.