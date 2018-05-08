Accident injures 4 at polling site

LUMBERTON — Four people were injured and voting was interrupted Tuesday when a passing motorist caused an chain-reaction traffic accident.

The extent of the injuries suffered by the four people was not known as of Tuesday evening, but all four were taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center. The accident occurred about 6 p.m. outside the polling site at the Allenton Fire Department, located at 6815 N.C. 211 East in Lumberton.

The Wisharts polling site’s hours were extended 45 minutes to 8:15 p.m., which also delayed the counting of the ballots at the Board of Elections.

A vehicle in which a man and two women were riding was traveling southbound on N.C. 211 when the vehicle tried to pass a white van. The southbound vehicle collided with a silver passenger car that was turning into the fire department’s parking lot.

The force of the collision pushed the silver car into a Dodge passenger car that was parked in the lot. The Dodge was pushed into a woman and her two daughters, who had just gotten out of the Dodge to go vote.

The N.C. Highway Patrol investigated the accident.