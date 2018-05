Burnis Wilkins -

LUMBERTON — Burnis Wilkins has won election as the next sheriff of Robeson County, The Robesonian has learned.

The Robesonian has been told by multiple sources that Wilkins won by about 1,400 votes over Ronnie Patterson. Randy Graham ran a distant third, followed by James Jones and George Kenworthy.

Wilkins will replace Ken Sealey, the sheriff since 2015 who did not seek re-election.