Campbell advances, to meet Britt in Senate race

LUMBERTON — John Campbell, a member of the county school board, took a step toward higher office on Tuesday, defeating token opposition for the right to take on Republican Sen. Danny Britt in the General Election.

Campbell, who has served as an at-large member of the school board since 1995, garnered 14,459 votes to Bobby Jacobs-Ghaffar’s 6,435 votes to win the Democratic primary, a winning percentage of 69 percent to 31. In Robeson County, with one precinct still to report at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Campbell had 11,476 votes to Jacobs-Ghaffar’s 5,682.

Jacobs-Ghaffar’s name appeared on the ballot, but she did not run an active campaign. Shortly after she filed, Jacobs-Ghaffar announced she would not pursue the seat and instead supported Campbell. That decision, however, came too late for her name to be taken off the ballot.

Britt was unopposed in the Republican primary, and there was no Libertarian primary.

Britt was elected in 2016, and is in the final year of his two-year term. He defeated incumbent Jane Smith, a Democrat, in that election.

Britt works as an attorney. Campbell is pastor Ebenezer Baptist Church in Marietta.

District 13 includes all of Robeson and Columbus counties.