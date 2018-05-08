Lowery gets GOP nod in House District 47

Lowery Norton -

LUMBERTON — Jarrod Lowery defeated Tom Norton on Tuesday in the Republican primary, and will now take on Rep. Charles Graham for the District 47 seat in the state House in the General Election.

Lowery, who is in his second term on the Lumbee Tribal Council, garnered 569 votes to Norton’s 383, according to unofficial results, a margin of 60 to 40 percent.

Lowery works as the regional director for the N.C. Department of Insurance, and Norton is director of Palmer Prevention, a nonprofit that helps people struggling with addiction.

Lowery will face Graham in the Nov. 6 General Election. Graham, who has held the seat since 2010, was unopposed in the Democratic primary. Graham is seeking his fifth two-year term.

In Robeson County’s other House race, District 46 incumbent Brenden Jones, a Republican, and Barbara S. Yates-Lockamy, a Democrat, were both unopposed and will meet in the General Election. Jones is seeking a second term.

Robeson County lost two representatives, Ken Goodman in Districts 66 and Garland Pierce in District 48, when lines were redrawn. Both were Democrats.