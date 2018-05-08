Scott to take on Adams in DA’s race

Matt Scott, the winner of the Democratic primary for Robeson County district attorney, speaks with campaign workers Tuesday outside the Allenton Volunteer Fire Department on N.C. 211 in Lumberton. - -

LUMBERTON — Matt Scott on Tuesday defeated his fellow assistant district attorney to take the next step in his quest to replace his boss.

Scott won the Democrat primary by garnering 11,564 votes to Joe Osman’s 8,297, giving the winner 58.22 percent of the vote. Scott will now take on Allan Adams, a Lumberton resident and assistant district attorney in Columbus County, during the Nov. 6 General Election. Adams won the Republican primary, but was uncontested in that race.

The winner in November will replace Johnson Britt, who is retiring after first being elected in 1994 and then being re-elected six times.

Scott could not be reached for comment.

The western half of Robeson County, including the communities of Pembroke, Red Springs, Lumber Bridge and Parkton, played a big part in Scott’s victory. Osman won Lumberton, St Pauls and the eastern part of the county.

Scott’s campaign focused in part on his military experience in the Army, and Osman tried to counteract that by saying he has more experience, especially in trying murder cases.

