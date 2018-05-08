Dial becomes second woman to win seat on Board of Commissioners

LUMBERTON — Faline Locklear Dial, who lost election to the Robeson County Board of Commissioners in 2014 by a mere two votes, now has won the District 4 seat, and will replace Noah Woods in December.

Dial, a Pembroke business woman, collected 1,372 votes to 1,154 for Harbert Eddie Moore to win the Democratic primary. Woods, who has served on the board since 1990, making him easily the longest serving commissioner, did not seek re-election.

Dial becomes the second woman to serve of the county board, following Billie Britt.

“I am thankful, appreciative and humbled by the support of the citizens of District 4. I have worked hard over the past four years and plan to continue to do so as the county commissioner-elect,” Dial said. “I will work hard for my constituents and with the other commissioners for a better Robeson County. I am so excited about this awesome opportunity.

“I would like to thank Mr. Eddie Moore for running a clean-spirited race, which should be the example for future district and countywide campaigns,” Dial said.

Dial and Moore were among eight candidates seeking three contested seats on the Board of Commissioners.

In District 2, Berlester Campbell was easily re-elected to a second term by defeating challengers Nick Evans and Hubert Sealey, a former commissioner that Campbell defeated in 2014. Campbell had served previously as commissioner before losing to Sealey and then winning the seat in 2014. Campbell received 1,533 votes on Tuesday night to Sealey’s 785 and Evans’ 723.

Evans, a farmer, was a political newcomer.

“I do not have a quote for you tonight. Good night,” Campbell said when contacted by The Robesonian.

In District 5, incumbent David Edge, who is seeking a third term, kept that pursuit alive by defeating Ronald Hammonds by a vote count of 312 to 171 in the Republican primary. Edge, a Lumberton businessman and the first Republican elected to the county board, will now face Ray Cox in the General Election on Nov. 6.

“I thank the voters for their confidence,” Edge said. “I promise to continue to be a strong voice for the will of the citizens.”

Cox was unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Lance Herndon, the District 8 representative since 2009, was unopposed in the Democratic primary and there was no Republican who filed, so he will keep his seat on the board.

