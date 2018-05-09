Accident kills 4-year-old; woman charged

PEMBROKE — A 4-year-old has died of injuries suffered when he was struck by a vehicle driven by a woman suspected of being under the influence of alcohol.

Nancy Ransom, 55, of 2929 Missouri Road in Pembroke, has been charged with felony death by motor vehicle in connection to the death of Timothy Lynn Sampson, of 21 Adaline Road in Pembroke, according to Christopher Knox, a state Highway Patrol spokesman.

Ransom also was charged with driving while impaired and failure to reduce speed, he said. She was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $105,000 secured bond.

Troopers responded about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a vehicular accident in the parking lot of the Country Tobacco Shop on Prospect Road, Knox said. A 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer operated by Ransom was parked in the lot. Sampson was playing about 20 feet in front of the Trailblazer when Ransom began to pull forward and then started to make a left turn. The child was struck by the vehicle.

Sampson was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he died later in the day.

The investigation continues. Troopers are trying to determine where the child’s parents were when the accident occurred.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at ajoseph@robesonian.com or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

