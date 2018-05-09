House fire near Maxton claims one life

Neighbors watch late Wednesday afternoon as law enforcement personnel investigate the cause of the fire that claimed one life near Maxton. The identify of the fire victim was not released Wednesday, and the cause remains under investigation. -

LUMBERTON — A fire at a residence near Maxton killed a person on Wednesday.

The fire occurred about 3:30 p.m. off U.S. 74, according to information released by Emily Jones, public information officer with Robeson County Emergency Management. Jones did not reveal the victim’s name or age.

Firefighters from multiple volunteer departements and personnel from Emergency Management, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and State Bureau of Investigation were on the scene as neighbors watched. The house, surrounded by farmland, had blackened areas around the tops of windows and doors after the fire had been extinguished. Doors were removed and burned materials were stacked on the porch, but damage appeared minimal and the structure of the home did not appear compromised.

Firefighters had left the scene by 5:45 p.m.

Neighbors, who asked not to be identified, said the victim was a bedridden elderly woman. The Robesonian was given a name but elected not to publish it.

Hospice personnel were at home. They could say only that they knew the victim.

The fire is under investigation.

