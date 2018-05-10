Two charged with armed robbery

LUMBERTON — Two men, including one from South Carolina, have been charged with an armed robbery in Orrum earlier this week.

Gregory Eugene Davis, 25, of 1071 E. Whitepond Road in Fairmont, and Daniel Wilson Bethea, 24, of Richland County, S.C., were arrested Monday and charged with the armed robbery that same day of Oakridge Grocery and Fish Market, located at 6730 Wiregrass Road in Orrum, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis was charged with felony robbery with a firearm or other weapon, felony simple assault and battery, felony possession of a firearm by a felon, felony kidnapping, and felony conspiracy. He is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.

Bethea was charged with felony armed robbery, felony conspiracy to commit robbery, felony assault by pointing a firearm, felony kidnapping, and felony conspiracy. There were other outstanding warrants on Bethea. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.

Bethea was suffering from a gunshot wound when he was arrested, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He was taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and then transferred to another hospital. The information from the Sheriff’s Office did not indicate how Bethea had been injured.

The Sheriff’s Office received a call about 3:57 p.m. in reference to an armed robbery at the store. When deputies arrived they were given a description of a suspect and a vehicle, a 1990 blue Buick.

Deputies found the vehicle on Interstate 95 South at mile marker 6 and the two men inside it.

The cas remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Davis_1.jpg https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Bethea_1.jpg