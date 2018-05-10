Crime report

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Brittni Branch, Fred Road, Lumberton; Kelly Hammonds, Evergreen Church Road, Lumberton; and Evelyn Depriemio, Prospect Road, Pembroke.

Bobby McPhaul reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a firearm from a residence on Odessa Drive in Rowland.

An employee of Cape Fear Construction Co. Inc. reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vehicle parked in a lot on West 29th Street, and stole an assortment of power tools and a portable power bank charger for a phone. The combined estimated value of the stolen items was recorded on the incident report as $595.

An employee of Belk, located on Elm Street, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole an assortment of women’s clothing with a combined estimated value of $481.74.

Terry Locklear reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole an unlocked Ford F-150 single cab. The truck’s value was listed as $2,500 on the incident report.

An employee of the Advanced Auto Parts, located on Roberts Avenue, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a two-pack of heads lights, a head lamp, and two 4-inch grinder blades. Values for the stolen items were not listed on the incident report.