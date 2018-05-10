Mail carriers looking for food donations Saturday

LUMBERTON — Robeson County residents are being asked to bag some canned goods on Saturday to help the hungry.

The National Association of Letter Carriers is holding the 26th annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday. The country’s largest single-day food drive provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need.

Throughout the week, bags have been left in mailboxes around the county. Residents are asked to place some non-perishable goods into the bag and leave it by their mailbox before the delivery of the mail on Saturday. Letter carriers will collect the food donations and distribute them to the United Way of Robeson County and Robeson Church and Community Center.

United Way of Robeson County will then pack and sort the food from Saturday to May 18 with the help of volunteers and partner agencies. The food will be distributed to various agencies and organizations around Robeson County that feed the hungry.

Robeson County residents donated 35,000 pounds of food during the 2017 campaign.

“Over its first quarter-century, the food drive has only grown in importance and in impact,” said Fredric Rolando, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers. “It’s an honor to be able to help people in need all across the United States — and to do so in a way that brings out the best in so many Americans.”

The timing is important, with food banks, pantries and shelters running low on donations from the winter holidays and with summer approaching, when most school meal programs are suspended.

For questions or information on volunteering with packing and sorting, contact United Way of Robeson County at 910-739-4249 or by email at [email protected]

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Stamp_ne2018510144950962.jpg