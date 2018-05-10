Kids Day at Pembroke park Saturday

PEMBROKE — Kids Day event at the Milton Hunt Memorial Park in Pembroke will run Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Pit Stops for Hope and Miss N.C. United States Arlene Grady will be hosting the free event.

There will be free food, games, activities, face painting, raffle prizes and music.

Grady, a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, has teamed with Pit Stops for Hope, whose mission is to replace poverty with hope in the community by investing in youth, primarily assisting food banks and academic instructors.