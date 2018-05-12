Agencies can apply for food assistance

LUMBERTON — Applications for a share of the Phase 35 Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds are available starting Monday.

They must be returned to United Way of Robeson County, 2512-A Fayetteville Road, Lumberton, by noon on June 4.

Robeson County has been awarded $72,337 in federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program. The money is to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency. A local board is charged with distributing the money in high-need areas.

The local board will determine how funds are awarded and distributed among local service agencies providing emergency food and shelter programs in Robeson County.

Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private voluntary organization, have a board of volunteers.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying may request an application by contacting United Way of Robeson County at, [email protected], or by calling 910-739-4249.