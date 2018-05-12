Man dead, wife injured in shooting

LUMBERTON — A shooting in Rowland has left one man dead and his wife wounded.

Lewis Roundtree, 43, of 92 Manning Road, was shot to death, according to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Cynthia Roundtree, 40, of the same address, was shot and taken to an undisclosed medical center for treatment.

Deputies were dispatched at 10:44 p.m. Friday to the Manning Road address in response to a domestic disturbance call, according to the Sheriff’s Office information. Upon arrival, the deputies found Lewis Roundtree dead and Cynthia Roundtree wounded. Cynthia Roundtree was the person who called 911.

An autopsy is pending for Lewis Roundtree, according to the Sheriff’s Office information. The incident is under investigation by the Major Crimes Division and Violent Crimes Task Force.