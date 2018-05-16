Weather threat postpones Alive After 5

LUMBERTON — Because of the threat of bad weather, the Thursday night Alive After 5 performance by The Fantastic Shakers has been postponed until the fall.

The band was scheduled to perform Thursday in the second edition of this year’s concert series, which is held on Third and Water streets in front of Adelio’s Restaurant, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. The band has now been rescheduled to perform Sept. 20 at the Downtown Plaza.

The later date was chosen because of band availability.

“The plaza will be renovated by the fall so it will hopefully be a good show,” said Connie Russ, the Downtown Development Coordinator for the city of Lumberton.

Liquid Pleasure is scheduled to perform March 24.