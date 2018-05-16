Crime report

Donyel McDuffie reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on East Seventh Street and stole a radio with an estimated value of $200.

Marie Hursey reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a solar powered light from the yard of a residence on Willis Avenue with an estimated value of $100.

A Lumberton man reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stabbed him with a knife on East Weed Terrace. His condition was not recorded on the incident report.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Stephanie Lowery, Jacks Drive, Maxton; Charles Chavis, Church Street, Lumber Bridge; Elizabeth Young, Millbrooke Lane, Lumberton; Aleisha London-Knight, N.C. 130 West/ N.C. 710 South, Rowland; Larry Rowland, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; Amanda Parker, Maple Drive, Lumberton; Senon Region-Trinidad, North Boulevard, Lumberton; and Elizabeth Ellis, North Chicken Road, Pembroke.

Elise Casey reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a firearm from a residence on Java Lane in Lumberton.

A Lumberton man reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of armed robbery on Barber Shop Road in Lumberton.

Nathan Norris reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a vehicle from in front of a residence on Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls.