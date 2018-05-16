Relay for Life at fairgrounds Friday, Saturday

Fifty teams of walkers are expected to participate Friday and Saturday during the 24-hour Robeson County Relay for Life at the Robeson County Fairgrounds. The event takes place each year to raise money for the fight against cancer. Sills - -

LUMBERTON — Friday and Saturday there is the opportunity to walk circles around cancer.

The 24th annual Robeson County Relay for Life will take place over 24 hours at the Robeson County Fairgrounds to help raise money for the fight the disease.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. Friday and end at 9 a.m. Saturday, and the American Cancer Society hopes to raise $150,000. The event has raised $2.654 million since the first Relay in 1995. Fifty teams are expected to participate this year by taking laps, with 800 individual participants and 465 cancer survivors.

“Robeson County Relay for Life truly is a time of hope and remembrance,” said Morgan Sills, senior manager of Community Development for the American Cancer Society. “You love the atmosphere at the Robeson County Relay for Life as the community comes together to fight back against cancer, show hope to those battling cancer and remember those you’ve lost.”

All cancer survivors get in free. There will be a $2 donation charge for anyone not wearing a 2018 Hope Club shirt.

Relay events include the Survivor Dinner, 4 to 6 p.m.; Opening Ceremony, 7 p.m.; Survivor/ Caregiver Walk, 7:15 p.m.; Luminaria Ceremony, 9 p.m.; and the Closing Ceremony at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

There will be special performances by Carolina Girls Line Dancing, 3 p.m.; singer Ivey Page, 6 p.m.; Glitterettes 6:30 p.m.; the band Recovery, 7:30 p.m.; and a female vocalist, 8:30 p.m. The Robeson County Firefighter’s Association Honor Guard will present the colors during the singing of the national anthem at 7 p.m.

For information or to purchase luminaries, call Sills at 910-591-6505 or Lisa Hendren at 910-843-5171 during the day or at 910-734-2794 or 910-734-9792 during the evening.

