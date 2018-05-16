Pedestrian struck, killed on I-95

LUMBERTON — A Wilmington man has been identified as the pedestrian killed after being hit by an 18-wheeler on Saturday.

Lumberton police officers responded about 6:19 p.m. to a report of a pedestrian struck on Interstate 95 at Exit 20, according to the incident report. When officers arrived, 41-year-old Darrell Keith McRae, of 811 Martin St., was found dead in the interstate’s northbound lane.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Joseph Lebert Menard, 56, of Port Saint Lucie, Fla., was traveling north on I-95 when McRae darted out from the right side of the highway, according to the report. The truck struck and killed McRae. The truck then came to a controlled stop on the left side of the highway.

The driver was not charged or cited with any traffic violations.

The northbound lanes of I-95 were closed until the scene was cleared at about 10:30 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation website.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected] or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.