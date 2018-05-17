Crime report

An employee of Dollar General, located on Elizabethtown Road, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole items from the store. The items stolen and their estimated values were not listed on the incident report.

Thomas Ammons reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone cut through a fence of a business on Caton Road and stole a single-axle traile with an estimated value of $3,000.

An employee of a retail stand on West Fifth Street reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone used counterfeit money to buy a sports T-shirt and a digital video disk.

An employee of Love N Care Christian Learning, located on Warwick Mill Road, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole an all-in-one printer with an estimated value of $700.

An employee of the Lumberton Housing Authority, located on Bakersfield Drive, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that a banned individual was on Housing Authority property. The individual was arrested and a Glock .40 caliber handgun, an extended magazine and 18 bullets were seized during the arrest.

Carissa Fields reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a cell phone from a business on Fayetteville Road. The estimated value of the cell phone was listed as $600 on the incident report.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Torres Calderon, Shaw Mill Road, St. Pauls; and Mabelem Rodriguez, N.C. 71 North, Shannon.