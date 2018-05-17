Fire victim identified as 74-year-old

LUMBERTON — The woman who died in a recent residential fire in Maxton has been identified as Judy Locklear.

The 74-year-old died in a May 9 fire at a home on 11378 W. U.S. 74, according to Maj. Anthony Thompson of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. The exact cause of Locklear’s death and the cause of the fire have not been determined. The fire remains under investigation.

Multiple fire departments and Emergency Management personnel responded to the fire that started about 3:30 p.m. Sheriff’s Office deputies and State Bureau of Investigation agents also were on the scene.

Firefighters were on the scene for a little more than two hours.