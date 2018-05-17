Tribe gives Honor Guard $5,000

Each of the 13 folds of the American flag represent one aspect of life in the United States, such as faith, love of country, and honoring the veterans who have served the nation. -

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council presented on Thursday a check for $5,000 to the Robeson County Honor Guard.

The check presentation was made during the council’s regular monthly meeting. The money will be used to help Honor Guard members defray the cost of voluntarily providing ceremonial services at veterans’ funerals in Robeson, Hoke, and Scotland counties. The Guard’s members, all veterans of military service, use their own money and donated money to purchase new uniforms, maintain their weapons and cover other expenses their services incur.

“The Honor Guard represents all vets,’ Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin Jr. “We’re pleased to assist in some small way to assist vets when they pass on.”

After a flag-folding ceremony that included an explanation of the meaning of each of 13 folds, such as trust in God, and tributes to America, the armed forces, parents, and those who have passed on, the check was presented to Sgt. 1st Class Dwayne Hunt, Honor Guard commanding officer.

“It’s a great honor to represent Robeson County,” Hunt said.

Hunt is a combat veteran of two tours in Iraq. He served on active duty for 24 years and seven months.

“We want to make certain people know about us in order to get proper respect for veterans,” Hunt said. “We performed duty for 95 vets in 2017, and 41 already in 2018. We sometimes will have two in the same day, at the same time. This check will help us have more personnel, with the additional uniforms and needs that we have.”

In other business, council members heard:

— The suggestion that small homes similar to those used during emergency relief after Hurricane Matthew came through in October 2016 might be good to build for the elderly and single people. Robeson County resident Johnathan Jacobs suggested that if grant money went away, the ability to build these structures would be valuable.

— A petition by Amber Woods is being circulated to save the Hayes Pond area, where members of the Lumbee Tribe confronted Klu Klux Klan members in 1958. The petition is to seek support for restoring the pond and having it placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Each of the 13 folds of the American flag represent one aspect of life in the United States, such as faith, love of country, and honoring the veterans who have served the nation.

David Bradley Staff Writer

Reach David Bradley at 910 416 5182 or [email protected]

