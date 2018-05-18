Crime report

Christopher Jones reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vacant business on North Chestnut Street, and stole an electronic tablet, an assortment of tools and an airless paint sprayer,. The combined estimated value of the stolen items was listed as $1,785.

An employee of Sun-Do on South Roberts Avenue reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone threw scalding hot water on her. The extent of the clerk’s injuries was not indicated on the report.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

William Craig, Red Hill Road, Maxton; Linda Dial, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; and Brandi Hunt, Yukon Drive, Fairmont.