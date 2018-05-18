Accident leads to wanted man’s arrest

- - Annick Joseph | The Robesonian

LUMBERTON — A traffic accident has led to the arrest of a Lumberton man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants.

Alexander Thomas, 31, of 131 Marigold Lane, was charged Thursday with assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, assault by pointing gun and communicating threats, according to court documents. Thomas was arrested after being involved in a two-vehicle accident at Sanchez Road and N.C. 41 South in Lumberton.

Warrants show a Lumberton woman claimed that on March 20 and March 21 Thomas made calls to her and threatened to inflict bodily harm.

The same woman said Thomas punched her multiple times in the face, choked her, and used a pool stick to hit her in the back of the legs eight days before the threatening phone calls were made, court documents show.

Thomas also was charged with assault when he pointed a shotgun at David Floyd on Jan. 28, according to court documents.

Thomas was driving Thursday along Sanchez Road in a white four-door sedan when he approached N.C. 41 South and then turned left into the path of a dump truck traveling on Sanchez Road from the opposite direction, according to the truck driver, who asked that her name not be published.

“I am just happy no one was hurt, ” she said. “It happened so fast, I was just thinking: what is he doing?”

The dump truck did not appear to have severe damage. However, Thomas’ vehicle, which an incident report indicates is registered to a woman in Fairmont, had heavy damage to the driver’s side and rear when it was pushed off the road into a street sign.

The driver was the only person in the truck. The one passenger in Thomas’ vehicle appeared to be hurt and was seen being escorted to an ambulance by emergency personnel.

Thomas has an extensive criminal record dating back to 2012.

