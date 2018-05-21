Single-vehicle accident kills woman

LUMBERTON — A woman was killed Thursday when she was tossed from a vehicle when it crashed, and the driver is charged with reckless driving.

According to a report by Trooper H.P. Locklear of the state Highway Patrol, Marbella Cruz Sanchez, 47, of 492 Resa Loop Drive, Lumberton, was pronounced dead at 6:56 p.m. at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C.

That was about two hours after the accident, which happened at 5:01 p.m. in rainy weather on Rennert Road, about six miles west of Lumberton.

According to the report, Eduardo de Limon, 24, of 144 Alicia Drive, Lot 31, Lumberton, was driving a 2005 Suzuki SUV west on the highway when he attempted to pass the vehicle in front of him. Limon lost control of the vehicle and it exited the road to the right and struck a ditch, where it came to rest.

Sanchez, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected. Limon and two other passengers suffered minor injuries, but were not taken to a hospital for treatment. Limon and the passenger in the front were wearing seat belts, while the passenger in the back right was not.

Limon was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and reckless driving.

The vehicle had about $5,000 worth of damage.