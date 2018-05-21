Crime report

An employee of Penske Truck Leasing reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into an unlocked truck located in the parking of the Hampton Inn on Wintergreen Drive.

An employee off the Belk, located on North Elm Street, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole an assortment of jewelry, with an estimated value of $345.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Amanda Hartley, N.C. 130 West, Maxton; Miriam Stedman, Monroe Road, St. Pauls; Gloria Cadestin, Regan Church Road, Lumberton; Devin Locklear, Shannon; Vernon Locklear, Cabinet Shop Road, Rowland; Kevin Buie, Mill Branch Road; Fairmont; JameeBird, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; Melissa Pittman, Path Road, Fairmont; Ricky Chavis, Spruce Street, Proctorville; Robert Brayboy, Cabinet Shop Road, Rowland.

The following incidents of larceny of a motor vehicle were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Briscoe Stackhouse, Fairgrove Road, Fairmont; Hubert Sinclair, Butler Farms Road, St. Pauls; Rex Jones, McGirt Road, Maxton; Audrey Colvin, Ballance Farm Road, St. Pauls.

Phillip Locklear reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a firearm was stolen from a residence on Brooklyn Drive in Maxton.

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

David Williams, Strawberry Lane, Lumbar Bridge; Heath Oxendine, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke; Roger Jacobs, Alford Farms Road, Maxton.

Jermey Locklear reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an assault in front of a residence located on Hilly Branch Road in Lumberton. The report said he suffered a serious injury.

The following incidents of assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Johnny Moore, Atkinson Road, Fairmont; William Clark, West McDuffie Crossing Road, Lumberton.