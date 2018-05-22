Mayor’s birthday wish: Matthew aid

Bruce Davis -

LUMBERTON — Bruce Davis didn’t want anything for himself for his birthday, No. 71, which is today.

Instead the mayor of Lumberton felt like his birthday presented a great opportunity to thank the North Carolina Baptist Men, an organization that has had a presence in Robeson County ever since Hurricane Matthew blew through on Oct. 8, 2016, leaving so much damage in its wake. The organization has rehabilitated countless homes, and plans on hanging around a least another year as that work continues.

So when Facebook asked Davis if he would like to hold a fundraiser his birthday, his clicked the yes button. When asked whom he would like for it to benefit, he said the North Carolina Baptist Men.

“It was so easy,” he said.

Then he shared this message on Facebook: “For my birthday this year, I’m asking for donations to North Carolina Baptist Men. I’ve chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you’ll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me. Every little bit will help me reach my goal.”

Facebook established the fundraising goal of $500, which was quickly surpassed, but donations have since stalled. So far $550 has been raised.

When The Robesonian asked Davis if he would like the campaign highlighted in these pages, he said, “Yes, please, I think that is a great idea. That organization has done such good work for this town and our county.”

Although the goal has been surpassed, donations will still be accepted. Facebook said the deadline to do so is Monday of next week.

Anyone who would like to contribute can do so by visiting this link: https://www.facebook.com/donate/170501476973383/2007689402892453/

Money that is contributed will be used by the organization to defray the costs of the rehabilitation work that its volunteers continue to do. The Robesonian has been told as many as 100 more homes are in line to receive help.

