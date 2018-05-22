Crime report

An employee of Lowe’s Home Improvement on Fayetteville Road reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole gypsum wallboard tools with a total estimated value of $110.78.

Bobby Huey reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole his phone while he was at Walmart Fayetteville Road. The phone’s estimated value was listed as $1,200 on the incident report.

Sherry Floyd reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on Old Whiteville Road and stole a television with an estimated value of $200.

Richard Bisbee reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a safe inside a residence on Columbia Avenue and stole prescription medications.

An employee of Pepsi Bottling Ventures reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into soda machines at the Go-Gas on West Fifth Street and stole $150 in cash.

An employee of Dollar General on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole seven deodorants with a total estimated value of $33.95.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Steve Locklear, N.C. 71 North, Maxton; Mary Hughes, Hall Lane, St. Pauls; and Cora Fur Dawns Drive, Rowland.

Vanessa Tart reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an armed robbery at a residence on N.C. 72 East in Lumberton.

Tamara Brayboy reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone pointed a gun at her on Cabinet Shop Road in Rowland.