State to hold forum on GenX

ST. PAULS — The North Carolina Division of Environmental Quality will hold an information session for the public about its ongoing GenX investigation on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the St. Pauls Middle School auditorium.

The school is located at 526 W. Shaw St. in St. Pauls. It will be the fifth information session and the second in St. Pauls in an effort to provide updates and answer questions about GenX released by the Chemours’ Fayetteville Works facility.

Topics will include drinking water well sampling results, air and rainwater sampling results, fish tissue sampling results, initial results from the carbon filter pilot project, alternative water options and surface water sampling.

The investigation began in Wilmington last summer when a N.C. State University scientist released test results of GenX in the city’s drinking water, which is drawn from the Cape Fear River. The source was quickly traced back to the Chemours facility, which makes GenX for use in Teflon and other products.

More information about the state’s investigation can be found at: https://deq.nc.gov/news/hot-topics/genx-investigation.