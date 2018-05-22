Two injured in crash involving two school buses

The remains of a pickup truck sits Tuesday beside Mt. Zion Church Road near Red Springs after colliding head-on with a Robeson County public schools bus. The driver of the pickup was airlifted to a hospital in Florence after being cut out or the wreckage. -

RED SPRINGS — A adult and a child were injured and taken to area hospitals Tuesday afternoon after a pickup truck collided head-on with a Robeson County school bus, which was then rear-ended by another school bus.

Samuel Ray Hunt, 20, of 2411 Odum Road in Lumberton, was airlifted to McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C., after being cut out of his truck at the scene of the accident on Mt. Zion Church Road near Red Springs, said Trooper Robbie Terry, of the N.C. Highway Patrol. Hunt was in critical condition in the McLeod intensive care unit as of early Tuesday evening. A female student, whose name was not released, was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital. Her condition is not known.

According to Trooper Terry, Hunt was driving east along Mt. Zion Church Road at about 3:05 p.m. when the truck he was in crossed the center line and collided with an Oxendine Elementary School bus that was carrying about 50 students. A bus carrying five Red Springs Middle School students then hit the Oxendine bus from behind.

The driver of the Red Springs Middle bus was ticketed for following too close.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

