One arrested for Fairmont shooting

FAIRMONT — One of local men accused of shooting into three occupied apartment units on Sunday night has been arrested.

Jeffery Odum Jr. turned himself in to the Fairmont Police Department just after midnight on Monday, Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards said. Odum was charged with felony conspiracy of shooting into occupied property and placed under a $30,000 bond. He made bail after making his first court appearance on Tuesday.

“I think he felt pressure once his photo made its rounds on social media,” Edwards said. “Hopefully Singletary will also feel the pressure and turn himself in, too.”

Christopher Singletary, 28, also of Fairmont, is still being sought for Sunday’s shooting at McDaniel Street Apartments, Edwards said. No injuries were reported although people were inside the residences.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting.

“This is the tip of the iceberg and more charges on others will be obtained in the upcoming days,” Edwards said. “The Fairmont Police Department will not tolerate this type of activity and in conjunction with the ATF and other agencies they will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairmont Police Department at 910-628-5115.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected] or Facebook Annick MultiMedia Journalist.

