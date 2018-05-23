Alive After 5 tries again Thursday

LUMBERTON — After last week’s event was postponed because of poor weather, the Alive After 5 concert series will try again Thursday with Liquid Pleasure.

The soulful band will take people who grew up listening to and enjoying The Temptations, The Four Tops and Aretha Franklin on a nostalgic trip.

The show will run from 7 to 9 p.m. on Third and Water streets in front of Adelio’s Restaurant. Admission is free, and food will be available for purchase. Attendees are asked to bring a lawn chair for comfort.

The forecast is worth watching as there is a threat of thunderstorms.

Next to perform is Jim Quick and the Coastline Band on May 31.