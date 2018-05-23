Students get cheered on for testing success

Tanglewood Elementary School students are greeted Wednesday morning with high fives from teachers as the children arrive at school for the first day of End of Grade testing. Third- and fourth-grade teachers at Rosenwald Elementary School perform a “Test Prep Boot Camp” skit about End of Grade testing on Tuesday. The goal of the skit is to encourage the students as they prepare to take the End of Grade Test. Testing began Wednesday. - Third- and fourth-grade teachers at Rosenwald Elementary School perform a “Test Prep Boot Camp” skit about End of Grade testing on Tuesday. The goal of the skit is to encourage the students as they prepare to take the End of Grade Test. Testing began Wednesday. -

LUMBERTON — Teachers have and continue to do their best to help Public Schools of Robeson County students to achieve End of Grade testing success this week, and educators are asking for help from the students’ parents and guardians.

Elementary and middle school students began End of Grade testing on Wednesday, according to information from Tasha Oxendine, PSRC spokesperson. High school students will begin testing on May 31. Testing will continue through June 6 for all PSRC schools.

The district is welcoming more than 200 proctors to assist with testing in school classrooms this week, according to Oxendine. Additional proctors will be needed for high school testing.

Parents are asked to encourage students to get a good night’s rest before each test, according to Oxendine. The schools across the district are providing students a healthy breakfast each day of testing.

Many schools have staged pep rallies and special events to encourage students to do their best, according to Oxendine. There were lots of high fives on Tuesday morning as students arrived across the school district. Tanglewood Elementary School teachers and staff “Rolled out the Red Carpet of Success” on Tuesday evening to welcome their students on Wednesday. Elementary and middle school students throughout Robeson County were welcomed with encouraging signs and encouraging words to remind them that they can succeed.

