The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Noah Morgan, N.C. 72 West, Pembroke; and Roy Maynor, Lockwood Drive, Pembroke.

Jenny Damon reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a firearm was stolen from a residence on Broadridge Road in Orrum.

Jennie Page reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office someone stole a vehicle from in front of a residence on Hubbard Road in Rowland.