Local prison guard up for national award

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton Correctional Institution employee has been nominated for a prestigious national award because he saved an inmate’s life.

Sgt. Robert Currier is a nominee for the 2018 Medal of Honor, the National Medal of Honor Foundation Selection Committee announced recently.

Currier was nominated by his supervisor, Harvey Clay.

Currier was supervising the dining hall during the evening meal on March 15 when he saw inmate Ira Thomas choking, according to Clay. Currier performed the Heimlich maneuver on Thomas. The inmate appeared to be OK after Currier performed a lifesaving procedure, but was given on-site medical treatment.

The Selection Committee will review all submissions and announce their selections on Aug. 1. Five honorees will be selected; three correctional officers, and a supervisor, and a staff/civilian.

