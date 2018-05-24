Crime report

Alicia Foster reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole two lawn mowers from the backyard of a residence on East 12th Street. The combined estimated value of the mowers was not listed on the incident report.

Shamaneek Bryant reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a 60-inch television and a microwave oven from a residence on Pearl Street. The combined estimated value of the stolen items was listed as $430.

Charlie Roller reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on Elizabethtown Road and stole a green and black backpack, designer athletic shoes and video games, with a combined estimated value of $580.

The following incidents breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Roy Maynor, Lockwood Drive, Pembroke; Jack Locklear, N.C. 211 West, Lumberton; Perritt’s Convenience Mart, Pine Log Road, Lumberton; and Sharon Lyne, N.C. 130 West, Rowland.

The following incidents of larceny of a motor vehicle were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jennie Page Hubbard Road, Rowland; and Derrick Hunter, Interstate 95 northbound lane at Mile Marker 4, Rowland.