Maxton man charged with embezzlement

LUMBERTON — A Robeson County man has been arrested and charged with the theft of more than $15,000 from a Fayetteville-based construction company he worked for.

Chad Everette-Olle Locklear, 41, of the 100 block of Rose Road in Maxton, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of embezzlement, according to court documents.

Locklear worked with Diamond Construction Inc. for nearly six months, an employee who asked not to be named said Thursday.

Court documents show that $568.22 was stolen from the company between Sept. 1 and Sept. 30 in 2017, $10,809 between Nov. 1 and Nov. 30, and $4,133.98 between Dec. 1 and Dec. 15.

“I can confirm that he worked here and that he was also arrested here,” the employee said.

No additional information was available as of Thursday afternoon. The case remains under investigation.

