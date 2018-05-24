Man who was beaten dies of injuries

LUMBERTON — A Fairmont man who was found recently badly beaten on N.C. 130 East has died.

Matthew Bullard, 27, died Wednesday. Law enforcement officers found Bullard about 4:40 p.m. on May 14. He had suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to an undisclosed hospital.

“The case is now a murder investigation,” Robeson County Sheriff Ken Sealey said Thursday. “He was assaulted, beaten pretty bad.”

“He was a nice guy and would give the shirt off his back to help anyone,” said Gennell Locklear, a longtime family friend. “The people involved knew Matthew well. It’s a shame. He will be missed dearly.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3106.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Bullard_1.jpg