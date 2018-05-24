County Housing Authority earns high marks

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Housing Authority can now be called a high performer.

The designation was received after the public housing agency scored well on the Public Housing Assessment System, which is conducted annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to information from the authority. The federal agency’s rating system measures performance and defines acceptable public housing standards for key areas of public housing management.

The Housing Authority received a score of 90 out of a possible 100 points. The rating system is based on four major indicators: physical condition, financial condition, management operations and capital funds. The authority scored 37 out of 40 points for its physical condition and 22 out of 25 for its financial condition. In the category of management operations, it scored 21 out of 25 points. In the category of capital funds, it scored a perfect 10 out of 10 points.

The high performer designation also indicates that the authority meets basic performance standards and demonstrates an exemplary level of competency in administration of the program.

Receiving a high-performance status means the Housing Authority is eligible for both a capital funds bonus and other performance incentives as designated by HUD.

“This score and designation as a high performing housing agency is a tribute to the dedication and hard work of the RCHA community, which consists of the RCHA staff, Board of Commissioners and active residents. The score demonstrates that working together for a common good can produce very positive results,” said Niakeya J. Cooper, Housing Authority executive director.

