LUMBERTON — A section of Fairgrove Road southeast of McDonald will be closed starting Tuesday so a pipe beneath the road can be replaced.

The section of road will be closed to both directions of traffic from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 4 p.m. June 1, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The designated detour is Iona Church Road to Pleasant Hope Church Road to Horne Camp Road back to Fairgrove Road.